Gilea Artis, 60, of Paducah, passed away at 11:53 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Gilea was born in Bloomington, Illinois, on Wednesday, May 9, 1962, to Walter and Mary Ayers. She was an honest, hard hard working woman, who put her artistic talents to good use in her employment with AAA Tattoo Company. She will be remembered for her desire to help others.
Mrs. Artis is survived by her husband of 25 years, John Thomas Artis, Jr; her sisters, Stacey Rutledge (Phillip) of Stanford, Illinois, and Shawna Petra of Peoria, Illinois; her brothers, Tad Ayers and Todd Seefeld of Peoria.
Mrs. Artis was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Garland Ayers and Mary Elizabeth Harper Ayers; her sister Tammy Seefeld.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 -3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
The family greatly appreciates the assistance given by caregiver and friend, DeeDee Oakley.
