Gilea Artis, 60, of Paducah, passed away at 11:53 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Gilea was born in Bloomington, Illinois, on Wednesday, May 9, 1962, to Walter and Mary Ayers. She was an honest, hard hard working woman, who put her artistic talents to good use in her employment with AAA Tattoo Company. She will be remembered for her desire to help others.

Service information

Apr 29
Visitation
Saturday, April 29, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
