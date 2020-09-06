GILBERTSVILLE — Gilda Vannerson 73 of Gilbertsville, passed away September 4, 2020, at her home. Gilda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Gilda’s greatest love was her family and her fur babies. She was a retired Respiratory Therapist of Lourdes Hospital and a tournament coordinator for FLW outdoors.
She enjoyed donating her time to helping others as a volunteer at Mercy Health Lourdes.
Gilda was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Jean Hammons of Golden Pond; her father, Weldon Edwards of Paris, Tennessee; and husband, Robert Vannerson of Paducah.
Gilda was survived by her daughter, Shannon Vannerson Courtney of Gilbertsville; a son, Robert W. Vannerson of Gilbertsville; a grandson, John Connor Vannerson; two sisters, Debbie Kaye Owens of Surf Side Beach, South Carolina And Rhonda Edwards of Benton.
Per Gilda’s wishes there will be a private family memorial services at later date.
Family request expressions of sympathy take form of contributions to Mercy Health Lourdes Auxiliary, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY. 42001. St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Judes Way, Memphis, TN. 38105. McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY. 42001.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.