Gilbert Ray Oetjen, 82, died peacefully on Feb. 22, 2021, at his home in Paducah. He was born on July 24, 1938, in Campbell Hill, Illinois, to Walter and Emma (Hornbostel) Oetjen. Gilbert married Norma Lou (Huseman) Oetjen on September 14, 1957, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Post Oak in Campbell Hill, Illinois.
Gilbert was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Golconda, Illinois, since 1965.
Gilbert was employed by Southeastern Illinois Electric Cooperative as a lineman/serviceman for 36 years in Pope and Hardin Counties.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Oetjen, and their three children, Kurt (Michelle) Oetjen of Marshall, Illinois, Kim Rutherford (Tim Moore) of Elizabethtown, Illinois, and Kelly (Lisa) Oetjen of Paducah. He also leaves his grandchildren, Vance Oetjen, Victor Oetjen, Ava Oetjen, Addison Oetjen, Roman Rutherford, Kyle Oetjen and Kaci Oetjen; his sister, Emilie (Morris) Oetjen; and his brother Larry Oetjen.
Funeral services are to be held at 11 am Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville, Illinois, with burial at Immanuel Lutheran Church, West Point in Campbell Hill, Illinois. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
The family respectfully requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Golconda or Golconda Golden Circle.
