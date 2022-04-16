Giddeon Pryor Jr., 93, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday April 14, 2022, at Providence Point Nursing Home in Paducah.
Gid was born in Folsomdale, Kentucky on January 26, 1930, to the late Giddeon M. and Eva G. Nall Pryor. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and work at Cadillac GM in Michigan and retired from being self-employed in Paducah. Gid enjoyed running heavy equipment and watching UK basketball.
Gid is survived by his daughter, Vicki Walden of Paducah; two brothers, Kenny Pryor of Melber, Billy Pryor of Paducah; four grandchildren, Dawn Evans of Paducah, Shane DeJarnatt Cunningham, Ryan DeJarnatt of Richmond, and Lauri Jo Thompson of Paducah; and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Kathy Jo DeJarnatt; three sisters, Berline Marlow, Mae Swaringen , Olala Reinheimer; four brothers, T.J. Pryor, James Pryor, Boone Pryor, and Otey Pryor.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah officiated by Harold Draper.
Visitation will begin at noon Wednesday at the funeral home
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com
