Gery Martin, 75, of Paducah passed away at 5:47 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Martin was a truck driver for Wagner Moving & Storage and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by two sons, James Martin of Possum Trot, Richard Martin of Symsonia; two daughters, Teresa Pratt of Boaz, Debra Martin-Purvis of Paducah; two stepsons, Donnie Churchwell of Paducah, Ronnie Churchwell of Paducah; 18 grandchildren, Samantha Martin, Kayla Cissell, Richard Martin, Crystal Watson, Brittney Martin, Michael Watson, Tiffany Cissell, Bobby Pratt, Brent Martin, Angel Pratt, Jasmine Pratt, Glenn Purvis, Kristen Griggs, William Dick, April Crough, Karah Cantrell, Autumn Cantrell, Dustin Churchwell; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gery Wayne Martin; wife, Sheila Martin; parents, Simeon Martin and Nona Maxine (Radcliffe) Croft; two brothers, Dexter Martin, Kenneth Martin.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Bro. Dennis Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.