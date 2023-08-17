LEXINGTON — Gertrude Ellen Forbes Fuqua, 88, of Lexington, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at The Willows at Fritz Farm.

Born July 30, 1935, near Berea, she spent her childhood years in southern Indiana before moving to Wimauma, Florida. She then relocated to Lexington, where she graduated from Henry Clay High School in 1953, and became the assistant manager at Magee’s Bakery on Southland Drive. Gertrude then married and moved to Mayfield, residing there for 46 years.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In