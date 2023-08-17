LEXINGTON — Gertrude Ellen Forbes Fuqua, 88, of Lexington, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at The Willows at Fritz Farm.
Born July 30, 1935, near Berea, she spent her childhood years in southern Indiana before moving to Wimauma, Florida. She then relocated to Lexington, where she graduated from Henry Clay High School in 1953, and became the assistant manager at Magee’s Bakery on Southland Drive. Gertrude then married and moved to Mayfield, residing there for 46 years.
Gertrude was a faithful member of High Point Baptist Church in Mayfield, a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a Kentucky Colonel.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Timothy Eugene Fuqua of Lexington; a daughter, Kimberly Ellen Lamb (Michael) of Lexington; three grandchildren, Kelsey Ellen Lamb and April Ellen Lamb of Lexington and Tanner Joseph Lamb of Phoenix, Arizona; two sisters, Florence Brown of Lakeland, Florida, and Francis Lilian Cox of Lexington.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Joe E. Fuqua; her parents, Cloyd Forbes and Rhoda Summers Forbes Belden; a sister, Estella Shimfessel (Buck); and two brothers, Ronnie Dale Belden (Jeane) and Donnie Ray Belden.
Graveside services will take place in the chapel at noon on Friday, Aug. 18 with interment at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Kerr Brothers — Harrodsburg Road is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to High Point Baptist Church, 220 West Farthing St., Mayfield, KY, 42066.
