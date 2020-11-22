WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. — Gerry Roby Wardlaw, 87, of White House, passed away November 17, 2020. She was born on January 9, 1933, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Inez and Gerald Roby. She grew up in Paducah, Kentucky and graduated from Murray State University with a teaching degree.
She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Mike “Bud” Wardlaw, White House; two son, Michael (Debbie) Wardlaw, Cottontown, and Mark Wardlaw, Roanoke, Texas; step-daughter, Denise (Bryan) Winnett, Aledo, Texas; two brothers, Joe (Hilppa) Roby, New York and Dan (Jan) Roby, Louisville, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Lindsey (Johnny) Roberts, Jennifer (Zeke) Waldmann and Danielle (Wayne) Robinson; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson Roberts, Reagan Roberts, Katie Waldmann, Britt Robinson and Brooke Robinson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at White House Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Austin & Bell Funeral Home 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188.
