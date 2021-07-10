Gerri Bennett, 56, of Paducah, died on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She is survived by a son, Ryan Bennett; a daughter, Ashlee Hogancamp; a sister, Sherry Ledbetter; and a granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by a brother. Her parents were William Lewis and Vallie Weaver.
Friends may call 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Services will follow at noon with the Rev. Mike Monahan officiating. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
