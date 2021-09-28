CAIRO, Ill. — Gerrel Frances Baggett Bledsoe Rundles, of Cairo, died at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, Sept 24, 2021.
Frances worked for Cairo Elks Lodge No. 651 for 18 years. She then worked for Mid South Towing, Teco Barge Line and United Barge Line for 22 years as a cook on the river.
She was a faithful member of Mighty Rivers Regional Worship Center in Cairo. She loved her church and volunteering at the church thrift shop. Coordinating the bereavement dinners was an important ministry to her.
She is survived by one daughter, Tina (Bryan) Harris-Klein of Wickliffe, Kentucky; one son, Kenneth (Lisa) Rundles of Lovelaceville, Kentucky; one brother, Richard (Dee) Bledsoe of Jacksonville, North Carolina; a niece, Melissa (Jason) Koontz of Wickliffe, Kentucky; her granddaughters Sabrina Rundles of Cairo, Crystal Harris of Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Brittany Rundles of Metropolis; and grandsons, Blake (Seth) Rundles of West Paducah, Kentucky and Chase Rundles of Lovelaceville, Kentucky; six
great grandchildren, Cameron, Payten, AJ, Aurora, Alissa and Dylan; cousin Mary Droge of Wickliffe, Kentucky; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Baggett and Violet Beldsoe; a son, Joseph H. Rundles Jr.; a brother, Donnie Bledsoe; a sister, Patricia Lampkin and a grandson, Brandon Rundles.
Visitation will be held in the activity center from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at Mighty Rivers Regional Worship Center on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The Rev. Dr. Larry Potts will officiate.
Interment will follow in the Beachwood Cemetery in Mounds.
McMikle Funeral Home of Charleston, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be at online condolences may be shared at http://www.mcmiklefuneralhome.com.
