Geraldine Weatherington Scott, 78, of Paducah, passed away at 12:54 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at River Haven of Paducah. She was born in Paducah on Dec. 27, 1942, to the late Grady Weatherington and Ethel Owens Weatherington. Geraldine was a graduate of Reidland High School. She was a very proud graduate of the Fitzpatrick Beauty School and has kept her license current since graduation. Geraldine was also a licensed Realtor and worked for Quarles Realty and Bob Griffin & Associates of Paducah. She also worked at several banks in the Paducah area and for the Burley Mart during tobacco season. Geraldine and her twin sister opened an antique store in Paducah called Sisters and Friends. She was a member of Reidland Baptist Church.
Geraldine is survived by her son, Mark Scott of Paducah; granddaughter, Paige Scott of Nashville, Tennessee; nephews, Allen Smith of Tiline and Keith Smith of Evansville, Indiana; nieces, Stacy Stephenson of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jessica Lamb of Paducah; brother-in-law, Phillip Carrico of Mayfield; two special sisters from different mothers, Ruthy Montgomery of Paducah and Brenda Bohannon of Kevil.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Merritt Scott; twin sister, Carol Jean Smith; and sister, Vickie Jo Carrico; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jim Greenwell officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 4 — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
The family would like to thank her caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care and to those at River Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation.
