Geraldine Osborne Marcum, 88, of Paducah, passed away at 12:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1935, to the late John S. Osborne and Othella Bolton Osborne. Geraldine received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville in nursing and worked as a registered nurse for Cumberland Hospital in Harlan County. She taught Health Careers for the McCracken County School District. Geraldine was an accomplished artist and was one of the founding members of PAPA in Paducah. She and her husband, Bill, enjoyed many years of traveling throughout the world. They drove their motorhome 17,000 miles from Kentucky to the tip of South America.

To send flowers to the family of Geraldine Marcum , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 6
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, August 6, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Aug 6
Visitation
Sunday, August 6, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In