Geraldine Osborne Marcum, 88, of Paducah, passed away at 12:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was born on Jan. 4, 1935, to the late John S. Osborne and Othella Bolton Osborne. Geraldine received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville in nursing and worked as a registered nurse for Cumberland Hospital in Harlan County. She taught Health Careers for the McCracken County School District. Geraldine was an accomplished artist and was one of the founding members of PAPA in Paducah. She and her husband, Bill, enjoyed many years of traveling throughout the world. They drove their motorhome 17,000 miles from Kentucky to the tip of South America.
Geraldine is survived by her son, Don Gray Marcum and wife, Conda of Richmond; daughter, Dana Elaine Donner of Kevil; five grandchildren, Katie Knecht, William Gray Marcum and wife, Melody, Dawson Robert Marcum, John Lawrence Marcum and Slade E. Donner; and two great-grandchildren, Harmony Marcum and Will Marcum.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William “Bill” Marcum; son, Robert Neal Marcum; brothers, Harold G. Osborne and Johnny W. Osborne; and her parents.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Richard Beck officiating.
Visitation will begin at noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital, 800 Rose St., Lexington, KY 40506.
To send flowers to the family of Geraldine Marcum , please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.