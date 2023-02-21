MURRAY — Geraldine Portis Mathis, 86, of Murray, died Friday, February 17, 2023, at The Farms at Puryear in Puryear, Tennessee.
She was retired from Fisher Price Toys/Mattel of Murray and sold Watkins Products for many years. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, Murray.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joe L. Mathis of Murray; daughter, Verenda J. Mathis; son, Trevor J. Mathis of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers. Her parents were the late Charlie Portis and the late Lovie (Rickman) Portis Maupin.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in the chapel of the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home in Murray with Ron Mathis officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Murray Memorial Gardens, Murray.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. Messages of condolence may be sent by signing her virtual guestbook at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
