SALEM — Geraldine Madonna (Reed) Koon, 96, of Salem, died on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services.
She had previously worked at Potter & Brumfield and Siemens. She was a longtime member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Marion.
She is survived by a daughter, Janice Ballard of Calvert City; three sons, Michael Koon of Marion, James Koon of Salem and Allen Koon of Metropolis, Illinois; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Koon; two sons, Stanley Eugene Koon and Gary Eugene Koon; and several brothers and sisters. Her parents were Oscar and Effie (Green) Reed.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Ed Miniard to officiate. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
