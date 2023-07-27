HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 12:35 a.m., the Lord called our sweet mother home to be with Him. Geri passed away in her Goodlettsville, Tennessee, home with her loving and devoted family by her side. After a full life on this earth, she now walks amongst the angels and saints and is near family and friends who have passed before her.

Geri was the fourth child of six (four girls and two boys) to Lilian Watkins and William Lee Lawrence. She was born on Sept. 23, 1942, in Paducah, Kentucky, and was raised on Geibe Road in rural McCracken County. Geri resided in Paducah until 2021 when she moved to Tennessee to be closer to family there. Her passing was from complications due to advanced Alzheimer’s disease, which she fought valiantly for the last eight years.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In