HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 12:35 a.m., the Lord called our sweet mother home to be with Him. Geri passed away in her Goodlettsville, Tennessee, home with her loving and devoted family by her side. After a full life on this earth, she now walks amongst the angels and saints and is near family and friends who have passed before her.
Geri was the fourth child of six (four girls and two boys) to Lilian Watkins and William Lee Lawrence. She was born on Sept. 23, 1942, in Paducah, Kentucky, and was raised on Geibe Road in rural McCracken County. Geri resided in Paducah until 2021 when she moved to Tennessee to be closer to family there. Her passing was from complications due to advanced Alzheimer’s disease, which she fought valiantly for the last eight years.
Surviving relatives include Geri’s love of 15 years, Caesar “C” Fiamma; four children, Kevin Johnson (Angie), Cindy Ohlmann (Mark), Robin Johnson (Gail), and Karen Worthington (Bob); a brother (David Lawrence); and a sister (Martha Powell). Surviving grandchildren are Kara Dickson (Malachi Heathcock), Tyler Dickson (Shelby), Dylan Dickson, Mark Ohlmann II (Emily), McKenzie Ohlmann, Jacob Worthington, Megan Worthington, Tiffany Johnson, and Justin Johnson, as well as several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her husband, Robert B. McMunn; sister, Wanda Sue Lawrence King; brother William Leon Lawrence; and sister, Elizabeth Lawrence DiCicco.
Services to celebrate her life will be held at Sumner Funeral and Cremation Lakeside, 104 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. with a memorial service following. Edward Colf will preside. Guests will be invited to share a memory or word of encouragement with the family during the service and a small reception will be offered afterward. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be in the form of a donation to Paducah Day Nursery, which serves low-income children or St. Vincent de Paul ministries, which offers a variety of programs and services for those in need who live in Paducah area.
Geri was a true Southern woman — smart, independent, determined, loving and sweet with just a touch of sassiness. She was someone who made her presence quietly known while moving mountains. If you knew Geri, you knew her spirit was wrapped in kindness — ever providing for others anything that was needed. She always put others first. While Geri worked outside the home (Paducah Credit Union and local retail/resale stores), her priority was that of being a homemaker and caregiver to older relatives and friends. She was a loving, attentive mother to her children and a doting grandmother to her grandchildren. She loved her family very much and gave selflessly to them, as well as neighbors and friends all her life. There was never a moment that she wouldn’t be thinking about making a batch of fudge or her famous banana nut bread to lift someone’s spirits.
Geri gave back to the Paducah community she loved so much in various ways. For years, she collected toys, stuffed animals and other items for children at Paducah Day Nursery. She also routinely donated to St. Vincent de Paul and delivered meals to homebound elderly persons.
At age 72, Geri took up bike riding. Initially, she rode a two-wheeler and then later she opted for a three-wheeler, which provided a little more stability. If the weather was nice and sunny, she could be found riding several miles in the West Towne Drive/Hinkleville Road areas of town. Other hobbies included housekeeping (her home was spotless), sewing/mending, baking, bargain hunting at yard/garage sales or consignment and thrift stores, nature and the outdoors, and attending to babies and toddlers.
Geri was raised in the Baptist faith and converted to Catholicism as an adult. She was a member at St. Thomas More Parish in Paducah. She lived out the greatest commandments of loving God and others her entire life. Her family, close friends and anyone who met her would agree that she was a walking disciple of the Christian faith each day. During her later years, as she struggled with the impact of cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease, Geri remained steadfast and grateful to the Lord for His blessings. Geri lived a wonderful life filled with love of family and friends, good times and lots of happiness. Alzheimer’s disease may rob a person of these, but we have decided to not let it do so and remember the best of our amazing Mom. Our prayer is that you will as well.
Words cannot express the deep gratitude for the “village” of professional and loving caregivers (including family and friends) who supported us throughout Mom’s Alzheimer’s journey. Special appreciation is extended to Kara Dickson and Malachi Heathcock for moving to Tennessee and living in our intergenerational home to help care for their grandmother, and McKenzie Ohlmann for coming back to live at our home after graduating University of Tennessee Knoxville, so she could be part of the family care team too. We also wish to acknowledge Preferred Care at Home for connecting us with qualified and compassionate caregivers who provided countless hours of love and assistance and the entire team at Adoration Hospice for the unparalleled support, encouragement, education and clinical oversight for our mother. We are forever grateful.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sumner Funeral & Cremation Lakeside, Hendersonville, Tennessee, 615-822-4442, www.sumnerfuneral.com. It’s proud to be family owned and operated.
