METROPOLIS, Ill. — Geraldine “Geri” K. Holland, 85, of Metropolis, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the family farm where she was born surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis with Revs. Shalom Renner and Jon Cockrel officiating. Due to current health and safety directives with COVID-19, there will be limited seating in the sanctuary. You may send cards or words of comfort to the family via the funeral home, PO Box 760, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Geri was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis and the First United Methodist Women. She had been involved with voter registration and served on the Franklin School Board and PTA. Geri had a love of quilting, gardening, and flowers. Before retiring, she worked at Speckman’s in Metropolis and Wicks and Sticks in Paducah, Kentucky, but her most important job was being a homemaker and grandma.
Geri is survived by her children, Kim Thomas and husband Richard, Melanie Morse and husband Jamie Jeff Holland and wife Rayette, and Jon Holland and wife Amy; grandchildren, Justin Holt and wife Andrea, Jacob Thomas, Jared Holland and wife Emily, Jayson Holland and wife Wrenna, Nick Holland and wife Meredith, Lindsay Thomas, and Noah Holland; great-grandchildren, Ava Holt, Jonny Holland, Elliott Dunevant, Mia Holt, Grayson Holland, Easton Varvel, Makenna Holland, Tyler Holt, Josiah Holland, Maverick Holland, Maisyn Holland, and Fletcher Holland; two sisters, Jane Stephenson and husband Jere and Diane Garrow and husband Gus; sister-in-law, Karleen Holland; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Margaret (Koch) Korte; husband of 60 years, J.D. Holland.
Memorial contributions may be given in Geri’s name to Mercy Health Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001 or Weekend Blessings c/o First United Methodist Church, 100 East 5th Street, Metropolis, IL 62960. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
