Gerald Thomas Roof, of Paducah, surrounded by family and friends passed away peacefully on May 24,2021, at the age of 82 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Mercy Health Hospital.
He was predeceased by his parents, Sylvester Roof and Elizabeth Lattus Roof, his three brothers, Adrian, Louis, and infant James Roof.
Gerald is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Patricia Wurth Roof; one son, Dale Roof (Patty) of Dallas, Texas; one daughter, Lisa Roof Black of Paducah; four granddaughters, Taylor Roof, Mikayla Roof, Kaya Roof of Dallas, Texas, and Kelly Black of Paducah; his six brothers, Phil Roof (Linda), Paul Roof (Alice), Rev. Frank Roof, Charlie Roof (Marilyn), David Roof (Sally), Gene Roof (Marianne), all of Paducah; and one sister, Mary Sue Roof McLaughlin (Dennis) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Roof and Judy Roof, both of Paducah; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gerald was born in McCracken County and was a member of St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church. Gerald graduated from St. John’s High School in 1957. He enlisted in the US Army in 1958 and was stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and served in the 439th Kentucky National Guard during the Bay of Pigs Cuban Crisis in 1961 under President Kennedy. Gerald married Patricia Wurth Roof on October 15, 1960, and together they built a family, traveled the world, enjoyed a full and meaningful life together, and took great comfort and happiness being surrounded by family.
He enjoyed being involved in all activities at church including lector, usher, extraordinary minister and fundraiser for the 2006 renovation of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He also was awarded the Sophia Award from the Diocese of Owensboro which celebrates a senior citizen from each parish who exemplifies stewardship in their life. He was also a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem.
Gerald was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus for almost 60 years. He was a Fourth Degree Knight Faithful Navigator and chaired nearly all Knights of Columbus offices. He served at the highest state level as the Kentucky State Deputy from 2004 to 2006. He enjoyed working Bingo, food drives, fundraisers for the new Knights of Columbus hall, fish fries, BBQ on the River and was the Tootsie Roll chairperson for the Intellectual Disabilities Drive. Gerald was honored as both a Kentucky Colonel and a Duke of Paducah.
He was a co-owner of Modern Business Systems in Jefferson City, Missouri, which covered 12 states for a period of 22 years. He sold the company in 1984, then became President of Gradco Peripherals in Irvine, California, for three years, and later founded Advanced Business Concepts in Paducah.
He will be missed by all who know him and appreciated for the joy he brought to every conversation, the interest he had in the lives of all with whom he came in contact, and the warmth, energy and caring that so defined his life.
The family is very grateful for the kindness of the many caregivers at Superior Nursing Home and the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center who supported Gerald during his illness.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Fr. Brad Whistle and Fr. Frank Roof officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be sent to and the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, Paducah, KY 42003, or to the Knights of Columbus Council #10962, 6725 Hwy. 45 South, Paducah, KY 42001.
