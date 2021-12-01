MAYFIELD — Gerald Max Midyett, 78, of Mayfield, passed away at 11:42 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mayfield, and was retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.
Mr. Midyett is survived by his wife, Janet Elaine Thomas Midyett, of Mayfield; three sons, Shayne (Jalena) Midyett, of Clinton, Jason (Toni) Midyett, of Paducah, and Justin Midyett, of Mayfield; one brother, Larry (Barbara) Midyett, of Greenfield, Tennessee; one sister, Judy (William) Wade, of Cuba; four grandchildren, Jackson Midyett, Annissa Midyett, Justice Midyett, and Talluah Midyett.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Randall Lynn Midyett; and parents Cletus and Adean Bennett Midyett.
Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at St. Charles Catholic Church with Chrispin Oneko officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Church Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the St. Charles Catholic Church.
The Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
