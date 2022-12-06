BENTON — Gerald Leon Wyatt, 85 of Benton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at ICF in Clinton.
Mr. Wyatt worked at CTS until there closing and then retired as a Banbury Press Operator with General Tire. He was a member of New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Benton, the Symsonia Masonic Lodge, United Rubber Workers Union #665 and a U.S. Army Veteran. Gerald went by the name ‘Pappy’. He loved fishing, hunting, playing and watching UK basketball, music and singing, but most of all, Pappy loved his family.
Pappy is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn June Elrod Wyatt; a daughter, Jenny Lind Adams (Rob) of Melber; four grandchildren, Tyler ‘Chet’ Adams (Iulia) of Regensburg, Germany, Kelsy Adams Robertson of Melber, Caleb Adams (Alex) of Melber and Mason Wyatt (Kinzie) of Benton; three great-grandchildren, Addy Robertson and Case Robertson and a soon to be great-grandchild due in July of 2023; a grand-son-in-law, Ben Robertson of Dexter; three sisters, Ruth York of Benton, Rosemary Browning (Wayne) of Symsonia and Donna Loyd of Lewisburg, Tennessee; a brother-in-law, J T Allcock of Symsonia; several nieces and nephews and special friends of the family, Ken and Treasa Norsworthy of Collinsville, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stuart Leon Wyatt; a sister, Eva ‘Tootsie’ Allcock; and his twin brother, Jerome Wyatt; His parents were Wesley ‘Boots’ Monroe Wyatt and Mattie Jo Potts Wyatt.
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.
The Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes and Cremation Services are in charge of his arrangements.
