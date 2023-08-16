Gerald James “Buzz” LaGesse, 89, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lexington.
Buzz was born in Bradley, Illinois, in 1934 to Paul and Mary Yates LaGesse, one of seven siblings. Buzz, also known by “Jerry” as a child, grew up during the Great Depression in a family of modest means, but one that was rich in faith, laughter and a large network of close kin. Childhood stories include summers working on his beloved Uncle Charlie’s gladiola farm, hunting for flint arrow points in tilled cornfields, and exploring the banks of the Kankakee River with friends. He and his friend Jerry Cyrier sold pony cart rides to other kids for a nickel so they could hurry to the soda shop to blow their profits on chocolate malts.
Buzz attended parochial elementary schools and graduated from Bradley High School in 1952, after which he served in the U.S. Army for two years in Germany. Seeing that other Army friends were going to college on the GI Bill, Buzz saw college as an option and was the first in his family to apply. He graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1959 with a bachelor’s of zoology.
Beginning his early career in pharmaceutical sales, he was promoted from salesman to manager to regional manager in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. After completing a Master of Hospital Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati in 1971, he served as administrator of several hospitals, the last two of which he served as President: Mercy Hospital of Owensboro (1984-1989) and Lourdes Hospital (1989-1995). At Lourdes, he helped establish an obstetrics program, a cardiac surgery program and a child daycare for hospital employees. He was a long-time member of the American Hospital and Kentucky Hospital Associations; for the latter, he served many years on the board and as a regional chairman. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Paducah.
He was a Paducah resident for four decades and a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. He and his late wife of 32 years, Gail Mitchell LaGesse, rescued and provided a home for dozens of unwanted dogs, and he doted on retired horses. From childhood, Buzz loved the outdoors and hunting, and he made many trips locally and nationally to hunt duck and pheasant. With his trusted fishing buddies, he traveled every summer to the wilderness lakes in Ontario, Canada, by pontoon plane, a trip he made for 40 years, the last of which was at age 85. He was known as an exceedingly proud dad and grandpa, a loving brother, a special uncle, a teller of hilarious stories and jokes, and a purveyor of pranks; he was famous for honoring his Irish heritage by raising a glass and singing “Danny Boy” to anyone, anytime.
Surviving are his two daughters and sons-in-law, Beth (Barry) O’Nan and Katie (Craig) Ramsdell; four grandchildren, Connor O’Nan, Ryan O’Nan, Laura Ramsdell, and Paul (Nicole) Ramsdell; sisters Margaret Frechette, and Marilyn (Tom) Savoie; many beloved nieces and nephews; in-laws, Nina and Gary Wood; and special friends, C.K. Davis, Greg Moore and Tony Hicks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his cherished wife Gail, his brothers and sisters-in-law Ronald (Betty) LaGesse and Michael (Sheila) LaGesse, his sisters and brothers-in-law: Arlene LaGesse Mitchell and Jean (Sam) Azzarelli, and Harold Frechette; and infant siblings Thomas, Mary and Elizabeth.
A visitation is scheduled from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, 120 Memorial Drive. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at St. Thomas More Church in Paducah, 5645 Blandville Road. Interment will be in Mt. Kenton Cemetery, Lone Oak Road, in a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, Buzz hoped to create an education fund for his beloved caretaker, Lydia, who from age nine escaped as a refugee from a war-torn country in Africa. Buzz wanted to help Lydia reach her dream to become a nurse for refugee children. Make checks payable to Beth O’Nan and mail them to 1220 Litchfield Lane, Lexington KY 40513; in the “For” notation, please write, “Lydia Fund.”
