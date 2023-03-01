Gerald Harwood, 84, of Paducah, passed away Sunday Feb. 26, 2023 at Parkview Nursing Home in Paducah.

In 1953, the Paducah Sun newspaper held a contest for batboy of the Paducah Chiefs Baseball Team. Each boy had to write an essay as why they would like to be batboy. The paper picked eight boys and put ballots in the paper to be returned voting for the boy they preferred. Gerald received the most votes, and the next day’s article was quoted by Ed Kellogg the sports editor, “Gerald got more votes than the mayor.” Having a relationship with the team, plus road trips, was a very meaningful time in his life.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Harwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In