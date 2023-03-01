Gerald Harwood, 84, of Paducah, passed away Sunday Feb. 26, 2023 at Parkview Nursing Home in Paducah.
In 1953, the Paducah Sun newspaper held a contest for batboy of the Paducah Chiefs Baseball Team. Each boy had to write an essay as why they would like to be batboy. The paper picked eight boys and put ballots in the paper to be returned voting for the boy they preferred. Gerald received the most votes, and the next day’s article was quoted by Ed Kellogg the sports editor, “Gerald got more votes than the mayor.” Having a relationship with the team, plus road trips, was a very meaningful time in his life.
Gerald’s first job was Claussner’s Hosiery Mill, then he worked at Wynn’s Volkswagen Dealership for 6 1/2 years as parts manager in the sixties, and ended his career retiring from Elf Atochem North America (Calvert City) after 32 years as a process clerk.
Gerald was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he attended from his youth; taught Children’s and Adult Sunday School for many years, was a lay speaker, plus pastored Littleville Methodist Church. He was involved with the Yokefellow Prison Ministry where he shared Jesus with the inmates at the old “Paducah Jail,” and the prison at Eddyville, Kentucky.
After retiring he was asked by the city of Paducah to volunteer at “Oak Grove Cemetery” in the Sexton House greeting people, and helping them locate graves who had relatives buried there, plus updating records of burials. He also worked with the city attorneys to Incorporate the Cemetery, and make it 501c3. He also set up a board to oversee the needs of said cemetery, and was the first president of the board.
He attended McKinley Grade School, Franklin Jr. High, and was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School in 1957.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Bobbie Vasseur Harwood of 64 years; one son, Rob (Jackie) Harwood of Duluth, Georgia; one daughter, Natalie (Kirk) Byrn of Hickory; five grandchildren, Justin Nichols, Kirk Byrn, IV., Tiffany Cates, Drew Harwood, and Brandon Harwood; six great-grandchildren, Hunter Nichols, Abby Nichols, Hudson Harwood, Magnolia Cates, Isabelle Harwood, and Ezra Carlisle.
A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday March 2, 2023, at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Susan Engle Carrigan, Rev. Steve Spitzer, and Rev. David Garrett will officiate. A private interment will follow in the Mt. Kenton Cemetery. Justin Nichols, Kirk Byrn, IV., Tiffany Cates, Drew Harwood, Brandon Harwood, Hunter Nichols, Abby Nichols, Hudson Harwood, Magnolia Cates, Isabelle Harwood and Ryan Cates will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at the Byrn Funeral Home. Family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or Samaritans Purse for relief efforts.
