Hansel White, 89, born Oct. 4, 1932, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. His wife of 67 years, Colleen, was by his side.

They are the parents of Keith White and Kelvin White. grandchildren are Clint Fryberger, Sam White, Kelsea White, and Kaleb White. They were also blessed with four great-grandchildren.

