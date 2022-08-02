Hansel White, 89, born Oct. 4, 1932, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. His wife of 67 years, Colleen, was by his side.
They are the parents of Keith White and Kelvin White. grandchildren are Clint Fryberger, Sam White, Kelsea White, and Kaleb White. They were also blessed with four great-grandchildren.
The majority of his career was spent as principal of Kyrock Elementary School, Sweden, and retired as principal of Edmonson County Middle School, Brownsville.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Gravel Funeral Home in Brownsville.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gravel funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
