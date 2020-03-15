SEDALIA — Mr. Gerald F. Holmes, age 76, of Sedalia, Ky., passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence.
He was a member of Burnett’s Chapel United Methodist Church and a retired employee of Owen Lumber Company.
Mr. Holmes is survived by four daughters, Lori Holmes of Sedalia, Ky., Elaina Holmes Smithson of Sedalia, Ky., Leslie Holmes (Roger) Ostrander of Charlestown, Ind., and Jennifer Holmes (Jared) Gossum of Mayfield, Ky.; two sisters, Juanita Holmes Alexander and Teresa Holmes Mangrum, both of Mayfield, Ky.; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Jetton Holmes; one sister, Imogene Holmes Armstrong; one brother, Thurmond Holmes; and his parents, Marvin and Ova Brewington Holmes.
Funeral services for Mr. Gerald F. Holmes will be 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, Ky. The Rev. Kenny Locke and the Rev. Steven Howe will officiate. Interment will follow at Burnett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.