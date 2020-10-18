Gerald Davis

Gerald “Jerry” Davis, 93, of West Paducah died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Oakview Nursing & Rehab in Calvert City.
Gerald was a retired electrician and a World War II Navy Veteran.
Surviving are his seven children, Larry Davis of Burna, William Davis of Paducah, Gary Davis of Paducah, Cheryl Wallace of Bowling Green, Phillip Davis of Metropolis, Stephanie Davis of West Paducah, and Robin Davis of Nashville; two sisters, Golden and Maxine; one brother, George; two half-sisters, Vickie and Mary; one half-brother, Lowell; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Avalon Davis; his parents, Ivory and Verna Davis; one sister; and two granddaughters.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Brady Wynn officiating. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to service hour on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
