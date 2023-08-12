NEWBURGH, Ind. — Gerald Bartlett, 75, of Newburgh, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. He was born in Owensboro (Daviess County), Kentucky, to the late Harvey and Emma Bartlett.
Mr. Bartlett was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Guinman; and his granddaughter-in-law, Kirsten Lambert.
He is survived by his daughters, Tabatha Lambert of Newburgh and Kim Edison (Jerry) all of Newburgh; son, Gerald Bartlett II of Paducah, Kentucky; grandchildren, Stacey Lambert of Louisville, Kentucky, Cody Lambert of Ruskin, Florida, Jonathan, Christopher, and Zachary Eidson of Newburgh, and Brittany Golec (Brian) of Mulkeytown, Illinois; and three great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sisters, Louise Moore, Agnes Wink, and Martha Cawley; brother, Charles Bartlett; and several nieces and nephews.
He retired from USEC in West Paducah, Kentucky. He was the fire chief of Concord Fire Department in Paducah, Kentucky. After Jerry retired from USEC he owned his own business, Jerry’s Knife and Gun in West Paducah, Kentucky.
Jerry loved all things outdoors too include hunting, fishing, and gardening.
A burial will be at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Cemetery in Owensboro, Kentucky, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
