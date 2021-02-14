Georgie Clevenger, 90, formerly of Paducah and Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at her son’s residence in Athens, Alabama.
Georgie was born on March 25, 1930, during the Great Depression and was raised in the Barnsley/Morton Gap area in Kentucky.
Georgie’s parents were Maudie Mae and Herman Clevenger. Maudie Mae worked as a cook in a local restaurant and Herman worked in the coal mines and later became a Baptist preacher.
Georgie was one of eight siblings. They were Howard, Lucille, Freida, Jim, Gladys, Wilma and Charles. Due to hardships, Georgie had to stop her schooling early to help care for her siblings and help her mother run the household.
During her life, Georgie had been married and divorced but found a longtime love in Martin Washburn. They were loving partners to each other for over 30 years.
Georgie was a mother to nine children. They are Ronnie, Eddie Joe, George, Rodney, Rodger, James, Tonie, Darla and Steven. Motherhood was not an easy road for Georgie, but she loved each of her children with all of her heart. Georgie also had 20 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren whom she loved like they were her own.
Georgie spent a good part of her life living in Hammond, Indiana, with Martin. There, she worked in various factories in quality control. She was a hard worker, never having much, but was always willing to share what she had. During this time, she lovingly helped raise her grandson Anthony and had two beloved poodles.
After retirement, Georgie moved to Paducah to be closer to family. She spent many happy years there with Martin until his passing. Georgie then moved in with her sister Teeny and later moved to Florida to stay with her brother Chuck, but Paducah was home and she ended up back there before moving on to Alabama.
On Georgie’s 75th birthday, she moved to Alabama to live near her son Ronnie and his family. Georgie was able to live on her own for many years, enjoying her family nearby. As Georgie’s health needs changed, she moved in with Ronnie and his wife Diane, receiving the love and care she needed until her passing.
Georgie was a pistol and loved to tell stories of her life, most of which ended with everyone laughing at the memory. She was a fun-loving person who enjoyed a good time and family get-togethers. You always knew where you stood with Georgie, and she valued family very much. She would be there for you at any time and would not hesitate to step in when she was needed. I know she would have appreciated all of you being here for her today.
And now we say to our dear Lord, “Here comes Georgie!”
Graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
