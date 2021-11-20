Georgia M. Moss, 83, of Paducah, died at her daughter’s home at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
She was a longtime member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church where she serviced in the usher ministry.
She retired as a food service manager for Paducah City Schools.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Moss Jr.; one son, Anthony J. Moss; and one sister. Her parents were Jesse George and Lottie Glenn Vinson.
She is survived by one son, Rev. Michael J. Moss; one daughter, Renita Moss Strong; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jesse “Smitty” Vinson, Rev. James H. Vinson, and Richard Manley; four sisters, Carol Vinson Lea, Helen T. Vinson, June Manley-Davis, and Dorothea Manley; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. James Hudson and Rev. Clayton Lea Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call 10 — 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 1126 Harrison Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
All Attendees are required to wear masks.
Professional services are entrusted to Pettus Rowland Funeral Home.
