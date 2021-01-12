Georgia R. Moore Drain, 92, of Paducah, died at 10:31 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at River Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a homemaker and attended St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jake Moore and Tennie Rodgers Moore; one daughter, Rhonda Gail Drain; one sister and
three brothers.
She is survived by one daughter, Evangeline June Moore of Homestead, Florida; one sister, Myrtle Dupree of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; two nieces; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn
Park Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions we ask that you enter the facility wearing both masks and gloves.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
