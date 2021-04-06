LA CENTER — Georgia Davis, 84, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Georgia was born to her parents, Willard and Mae Lasley April 15, 1936. She graduated from Ballard Memorial High School in 1954. Later married Richard Davis and was married for 65 years. She was employed with Dr. Sydney Dyer in La Center for several years, Dr. Hausman in Paducah for 10 years, and retired from Total Life Care in Paducah. She was a very involved member at La Center Christian Church. She was an avid golfer and member of Ballard County Country Club. Georgia was on a Bowling League for many years. She was involved in Relay for Life in the community for many years. Georgia was such a positive person and never met a stranger. She loved to bake cakes for her family and friends.
She is survived by one son, Brad Davis (Pattye Poole Davis) of Canyon Lake, Texas; one daughter, Kelly Davis DeRezza (Todd) of Kevil; six grandchildren, Aspen K. Davis of New Orleans, LA, Alyssa B. Davis of Austin, TX, Audra S. Davis of Nashville, TN, Tyler W. DeRezza of Kevil, KY, Hannah R. DeRezza of Barlow, KY and McKell DeRezza of Kevil, KY.
Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Davis; a sister, LaVon Lasley Uttley; a brother, Floyd (Perk) Lasley; and her parents, Willard and Mae Lasley.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at La Center Cemetery with the Rev. Brent Easton officiating. Interment will follow at La Center Cemetery.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the building fund at La Center Christian Church or the American Cancer Society.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.