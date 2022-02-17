WINGO — Georgia H. Beadles, 80, of Wingo, died at 3:04 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her son, Vance Beadles of Wingo; a sister, Sandra Lain of Wingo; and a brother, George T. Humphreys III of Draffenville; and two grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Neal Vance Beadles; one daughter, Roxanne Nell Beadles. Her parents were George T. Humphreys Jr. and Ruby Nell Jackson Humphries.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Wingo, with burial to follow in the Clark Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. on the day of the service.
Brown Funeral Home of Wingo is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.