George William Cooper Jr., 85, of Paducah, passed away at 10:48 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born on May 29, 1935, in Livingston County to the late Ilene Lena Stringer Cooper and George William Cooper, Sr. Mr. Cooper was retired from V.M.V. Railroad where he was the purchasing manager. He formerly worked at and retired from, Essex Wire as the plant manager. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Mr. Cooper was a graduate of St. Mary High School and enjoyed playing golf, baseball and basketball.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Ann Myre of Paducah, and Katherine Cooper Boswell and her husband, J. David Boswell of Smithland; a sister, Doris Cooper Matheny of Paducah; and the following grandchildren: Kaitlin GeorgeAnna Clark and her husband, Andy Clark; Maxim William Cooper Myre and fiancée, Annie Hagerman; Laura Ann “Nikki” Fuller; and Meagen Joan Hogancamp and husband, Dr. Ryan Hogancamp; and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Joan Schmidt Cooper; his sister, Edna Joyce Cooper Hipp; and his parents, Ilene Lena Stringer Cooper and George William Cooper, Sr.
Joint memorial graveside services for George William Cooper and his wife, Nancy Joan Schmidt Cooper, who died October 1, 2017, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club of Paducah, 2956 Park Ave., Paducah, KY 42001 or a favorite charity.
