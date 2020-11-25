George M. Wells, 88, of Paducah, and former longtime resident of Peoria, Illinois, died at 2:36 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Wells was a longtime employee of Caterpillar Inc. He was a licensed barber for over 49 years and operated George’s Barber Shop in Vienna for a number of years. He was a member of the Paducah First Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen (Phelps) Breeden Wells of Paducah; five daughters, Karen Hill of Peoria, Vicki Covey of The Villages, Florida, Connie Johnston of Peoria, Pat Grimm of Peoria, and Diane Wells of Chicago; a stepson, Robin Breeden of Paducah; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister and four brothers. His parents were George Wells and Eunice (Street) Wells.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. today, November 25, 2020, at Gilead Cemetery near Simpson, Illinois. David Faulkner will officiate. Interment will follow.
There will be no public visitation. Those attending the service are asked to gather at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
