George William “Truett” Turner, 78, of Paducah, died at 5:50 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah.
He was retired from Western Baptist Hospital where he worked in the dietary department. He was a member of Bellview Baptist Church.
He is survived by three brothers, Harold Turner, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, William Turner of Calvert City, and David Turner of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. His parents were Charles Oscar “C.O.” Turner and Helen Regina Tate Williams Turner.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pottsville with Rev. Bob Whitter officiating.
Visitation will be held from noon — 2 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Bellview Baptist Church, 3153 Old Mayfield Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
