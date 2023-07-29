George Thomas “Tommy” Walters, 62, of Paducah, passed away at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Continue Care Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Walters retired from Kentucky Dam Tree Nursery and had previously worked for John P. Rhody Nursery in Gilbertsville and he was a member of Altona Baptist Church in Calvert City.
He is survived by one sister, Georgia Mae (Walters) Algood of Paducah; two nieces, Teresa Bryan, Lisa Waddell; two nephews, Kyle Lofton, Jeremy Algood; and two great-nephews, Brent Waddell, Dillion Lofton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Edward Walters and Leda Mae (Salyers) Powell; two sisters, Linda Faye Lofton, Nancy Sue Bryan; one nephew, Paul W. Lofton; and one great-nephew, Bryan Waddell.
Celebration of life service will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Pointe, Mercy Health and Continue Care at Baptist Health Paducah for the special care they gave Tommy.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
