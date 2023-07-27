George Thomas Gillespie, 94, of Paducah, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home. George was the son of the late Carl and Elfa May Gillespie, of Albany, Missouri.
George was born on Nov. 18, 1928, in Albany, Missouri, and graduated from Albany High School. He attended the University of Missouri where he was a member of Farmhouse fraternity and graduated with a master’s degree in Animal Nutrition. He received the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship and studied abroad in New Zealand. He served in the U.S. Army.
George met his bride of 54 years, Edith, in Colorado and married in Evansville, Indiana. Most of his professional life was spent in Libertyville, Illinois, where he worked in Procurement Research for Abbott Laboratories. He has been a Paducah resident for the last 12 years. He was active in the Long Knives Chapter of the Illinois Sons of the American Revolution and was a Paducah Red Coat Ambassador. He was of the Presbyterian faith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville, Illinois. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home.
George is survived by two sons, Dr. Mark Gillespie (Carol) of Ft. Meyers, Florida, and Jason Gillespie (Donna) of Bluffton, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Will Gillespie (Kristen) of Hebron, and Abby Gillespie of San Diego, California; two step-grandchildren, Jimmy Hank II (Ana) of Lexington, and Mary Katherine Hank (Mike) of Paducah; and two great-grandchildren, Vada Gillespie and Zoe Gillespie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith “Eddie” Gillespie; and one brother, James Robert Gillespie.
Since burial is out of state, the family has requested that no flowers be sent. Donations can be made in George’s honor to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gillespie family.
