George Thomas Gillespie, 94, of Paducah, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home. George was the son of the late Carl and Elfa May Gillespie, of Albany, Missouri.

George was born on Nov. 18, 1928, in Albany, Missouri, and graduated from Albany High School. He attended the University of Missouri where he was a member of Farmhouse fraternity and graduated with a master’s degree in Animal Nutrition. He received the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship and studied abroad in New Zealand. He served in the U.S. Army.

