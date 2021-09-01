George Rudy Hanrahan, 77, passed away Aug. 28, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He is survived by his lifelong friend, partner, and wife of 54 years, Becky Heflin Hanrahan. He is also survived by his son, Rob Hanrahan, and his wife Melany of Glasgow and their five children and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his daughter, Rose Beth Wilson of Paducah and her two children. He also has one brother, Charles Hanrahan, of Alexandria, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E Hanrahan and Inez Ferguson Hanrahan, and an infant brother.
George was born in Paducah on Oct. 22, 1943. He was primarily raised in La Center, Kentucky and graduated from Ballard Memorial High School in 1961. He graduated from Murray State University where he was a member of the ATO fraternity. He earned a bachelor’s, a master’s, and Rank 1 degree. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in armor in the U.S. Army.
George’s military career covered over 30 years of service, retiring at the rank of colonel. His assignments were: Basic Training Officer, Infantry Platoon Leader (Republic of Vietnam), Military Counterintelligence Leader, Commander Military Intelligence Detachment 321st MI Paducah, Kentucky, Intelligence Section Chief, Assistant Chief of Staff 125th Army Command Nashville, Tennessee School Commandment 3290th- U.S. Armed Forces School of Nashville, Tennessee, Strategic Military Intelligence Detachment Commander Indianapolis, Indiana.
George received various military awards and decorations. Among those were: Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star for Valor, Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star for Meritorious Service, and the Legion of Merit.
His civilian career was in education. He taught U.S. History and Social Studies for 15 years. He served as assistant principal at Reidland High, principal at Reidland Elementary, supervisor of elementary instruction, and ended his 30-year career in McCracken County as assistant superintendent of personnel and administration.
George enjoyed all of his career experiences, but the one thing he enjoyed most was putting a smile on people’s faces. Spending time with his family was of utmost importance and his greatest pleasure. He’d tell you he enjoyed a life time of being a “wanna be” hunter of ducks, geese, deer, turkeys, and pheasants. He loved his family, friends, sailing, and just being a good ol’ boy. He is a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1 — 4 p.m. service time on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 5645 Blandville Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
