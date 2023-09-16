OCOTILLO, Calif. — Captain George Roland Kemper Jr, US Marine Corps, Ret, 90, of Ocotillo, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. He was born in Tiline, Kentucky, on July 27, 1933, to George Roland and Eutoka Dean Kemper (nee Martin).
G.R., as he was known by many, served his country in the United States Marine Corps and retired after 22 years of dedicated service. While in the Marine Corps, he served three deployments during the Vietnam War, where he received the Vietnam Service and Campaign Medals. While serving his country, he received numerous medals and commendations to include expert rifles and pistols, medals for Good Conduct and dedication to Corps and service.
George served the Imperial County School system in Southern California for 12 years as the truant officer, security chief, attendance officer and as the attendance security supervisor. Upon his retirement, he then served 18 years on the Imperial County School Board.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Joy Kemper; son, George R. Kemper III; brothers, Henry Kemper, Bobby Miller; sister, Earlene Miller; and grandson, Christopher Elkins.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Kemper; sons, Gregory R. Kemper, Gordon R. Kemper, Gary R. Kemper, Gerald R. Kemper; grandchildren, Geoffery Kemper, Kelly Kemper, Gregory Kemper Jr, Gary Kemper, Grant Kemper, Michael Lynch, Megan Lynch, Kimberly Fonville, Danielle Kemper Frady, Morgan Kemper, Christopher Kemper, Gerald Kemper Jr, Ginger Kemper Fuller, and many beloved family members and friends.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at the Kemper Cemetery in Tiline.
In loving memory of G.R. contributions may be made to your local V.F.W. organization.
