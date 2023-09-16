OCOTILLO, Calif. — Captain George Roland Kemper Jr, US Marine Corps, Ret, 90, of Ocotillo, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. He was born in Tiline, Kentucky, on July 27, 1933, to George Roland and Eutoka Dean Kemper (nee Martin).

G.R., as he was known by many, served his country in the United States Marine Corps and retired after 22 years of dedicated service. While in the Marine Corps, he served three deployments during the Vietnam War, where he received the Vietnam Service and Campaign Medals. While serving his country, he received numerous medals and commendations to include expert rifles and pistols, medals for Good Conduct and dedication to Corps and service.

