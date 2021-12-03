George Richard Black, 80, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
He was an honor graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School, Paducah Junior College and the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. In 2007, he retired from Westlake Chemical Company, formerly B. F. Goodrich, with 44 years of service as an esteemed senior process engineer and supervisor in their vinyl department. He was an active member of Lone Oak United Methodist Church for 53 years.
Richard was scout master for Troop 200 of The Boy Scouts of America for several years. He was the recipient of scouting’s Silver Beaver Award. He was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in 1991, the 199th year of the commonwealth. He was an active member and leader of the Ohio River Rangers SASS Club, where he was well-known by the alias of “George Rodgers.” Richard was an avid cyclist and completed several exciting tours, including riding the Natchez Trace.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brenda Blewett Black; their three children, Ben Perley (Todd), of New Orleans, Louisiana, Dr. Natalie Davis (Brett), of Paducah, and Tim Black (Claudia), of Portland, Oregon; his four grandchildren, Kennedy Hodge, of Lexington, Kentucky, Hugo Hodge of Murray, Francesca Hodge, of Paducah, and Cedar Black, of Portland, Oregon; his two brothers, Phillip Black (Beth), of Omaha, Nebraska, and Larry Black (Lana), of Elizabethtown; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Houston Black and Freda Ross Black; and his infant daughter, Brenda Susan Black.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from noon until the service time of 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Boy Scouts of America, Troop 200, Lone Oak United Methodist Church, 3835 Old US Highway 45, Paducah, KY 42003.
