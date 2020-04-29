CUNNINGHAM — George Henry Remy Sr., 85, of Cunningham, died at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Countryside Health and Rehab.
He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cunningham.
Mr. Remy is survived by a daughter, Anne Darlene Adams of Livonia, Michigan; a son, Michael Roy Cox of Milford, Michigan; a sister, Betty Coop of Cocomo, Indiana; a brother, Roy Remy of Alexander, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a great great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Gene Gross Remy; two sons, George Remy Jr. and Dale Remy; two sisters; and two brothers. His parents were Elmer Remy and Estel Keck Remy.
Arrangements will be private. Burial will take place at Cunningham Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tim Harvey officiating.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug to the Remy family by 5 p.m. Thursday.
