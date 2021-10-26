George Randolph Hand, M.D., 85, of Paducah, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at his residence.
Dr. Hand was an internist physician practicing internal medicine and a graduate of Johns Hopkins Medical School. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. He enjoyed collecting antique military firearms, military medical supplies, and spending time at Kentucky Lake.
Surviving is his wife of 20 years, Dianna Carol Hand; one son, Rev. Kelly (Vicki) Hand, of Chandler, Arizona; two stepsons, Michael (Natalie) Hayden, of Fancy Farm, Justin (Allison) Hayden, of Mayfield; one brother, John (Roberta) Hand, of Auburn, Alabama; grandchildren, Brock Hand, Evan Hand, Evelyn Hand, Kelton Hand, Colton Hayden, Dawson Hayden, Eelynn Hayden, Kelvie Hayden, Neela Hayden, and Sunlyn Hayden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Henry Hand and Madelyn Randolph Hand.
Memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Jerome Catholic Church with Darrell Venters officiating.
Friends may visit the family from 9 a.m. to service hour on Friday at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
