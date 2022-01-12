GRAND RIVERS — George McLeod, 84, of Grand Rivers, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Caldwell Medical Center.
George was born on Feb. 2, 1937, in Benton, to the late Joe and Claudia McLeod. George was a retired truck driver for Matlack Trucking, and was a long time member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. He enjoyed “pitching washers” and watching UK basketball. He also had a love for baseball and from a young age played in Twin State Baseball until he was in his 40s. He loved to play golf but he was best at playing miniature golf. He and his wife of 23 years, Betty Jo McLeod, loved to spend their time traveling all over the country competing in professional miniature golf tournaments. During this time, George won many awards, was inducted into the hall of fame, and became ranked as the 6th best player in the country. George was a member of Grand Rivers Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Travis (Tracy), of Princeton; one son, Monty McLeod, of Kuttawa; two stepsons, Glenn Hatfield (Michele), of Gilbertsville and Roger Hatfield, of Kuttawa; one sister, Loudell Brindley, of Eddyville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances McLeod; his second wife, Betty Jo McLeod; one stepdaughter, Donna Jo Hatfield; one stepson, Chris Hatfield; seven sisters; four brothers; and his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr. Mark Gill will officiate and burial will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Eddyville.
Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
