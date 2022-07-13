George Louis Salyers, 73, of Paducah, passed away at 8:49 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Salyers was a deckhand for Malloy and James Marine and he was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Keeling Salyers of Paducah; one son, Dustin (Krista) Leaddington of Paducah; two daughters, Vicki (Daryl) Hess of Paducah, Linda (Ben) Poppe of Spring, Texas; one sister, Francis (Wayne) Peck of Calvert City; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eli Salyers and Evelyn Beckenpaugh; one grandson; three brothers; and one sister.
Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Bro. Wayne Hicks and Bro. Rocky Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Fooks Cemetery in Calvert City.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.