FANCY FARM — George Lee Dupree, 68, of Fancy Farm, passed away at 1:33 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his residence.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and a retired gardener for the City of Paducah.
Mr. Dupree is survived by wife, Patricia Hack Dupree of Fancy Farm; son, Ricky (Brittany) Dupree of Dexter; daughter, Jennifer (Danny) Thomas of Fancy Farm; son, James (Jalleleah) Renfroe of Murray; one sister, Donna Pandolfi of Paducah; and 13 grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Dupree; parents, George N. and Mary Alice Griffin Dupree.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Rev. Jeff Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Jerome Cemetery. Friends may call after noon Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
