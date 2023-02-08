MAYFIELD — George J. Covington, Jr., 98, of Mayfield, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his residence.
He graduated from Mayfield High School in Jan.1943, he attended Western Kentucky Teachers College from Jan. 1943 to June 1943, he continued his education at University of Kentucky from 1946 to 1949 graduating with a BS degree in advertising and marketing.
He was assistant sales director of the Merit Clothing Company, manager and president of Mayfield Insurance Agents from 1953 to 1991 which merged with Peel and Holland Insurance Company in July of 1991 and was an agent and consultant until 1996 when he retired.
Mr. Covington was a lifetime member of Mayfield First United Methodist Church where he served in leadership of many areas of the church. He served on the Mayfield City Council for 5 years. He also served on the board of directors for Kentucky Employees Retirement System, Four Rivers Council of Boy Scouts of America, First Federal Savings & Loan Association and FNB Bank. Mr. Covington was a member of Mayfield Rotary Club and the Mayfield High School Alumni Association.
He also served as Chairman of the Graves County Red Cross Blood Program and the Mayfield-Graves County United Way. He was an avid Democrat and UK sports fan. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in July 1943 and graduated as Navigator Flight Officer in 1945. He was honorably discharged in December of 1945.
He is survived by his wife, Stacey E. Covington; one daughter, Leslie C. Towe of Mayfield; one granddaughter, Melissa M. (Ed) Downing of Trussville, Alabama; two great grandsons, Marshall Downing and Walker Downing both of Trussville, Alabama; two nieces, Bess Key Douthitt of Jackson, and Donna Covington Wittliff of Abilene, Texas; five nephews, Earl (Marilyn) Henry of Nashville, Tennessee, Martin Douthitt of Jackson, Harold (Betsy) Douthitt of Jackson, Jack Key (Karen) Covington, Jr. of Corte Madera, California, and John (Jill) Rogers of Winchester, Virginia; and several great nieces and nephews.
Mr. Covington was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Key (Geraldine) Covington, Sr.; two sisters, Lillian Covington (Slayden) Douthitt and Jane Covington (Dr. Earl) Henry; and his parents, Bessie Key Covington and George J. Covington, Sr.
Funeral services for Mr. George J. Covington, Jr. will be 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Joe Hansen and Rev. Joey Reed will officiate. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1 — 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Mayfield First United Methodist Church Rebuilding Fund, P. O. Box 766, Mayfield, KY 42066.
