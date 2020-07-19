WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. — George Iubelt, 96, son of Arthur (Juby) and Irene Iubelt of Orient, whom preceded him in death, died July 15,2020.
His wife, B.J. Coleman Iubelt, also preceded him in death. Two great grandchildren, Tyler Iubelt and Sidney Iubelt, also preceded him in death.
He is survived by daughter, Lou Ellen Nelson of Kansas City, Missouri; sons, Albert Iubelt of McLeansboro and Stephen Iubelt of Paducah, Kentucky, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.
George is a WWII veteran. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1942 and discharged in 1945. George began his coaching and teaching career at Galatia High School in 1949 and then took a coaching job at West Frankfort High School in 1951. In 1959, he left the high school ranks and accepted a coaching position at Southern Illinois University, his undergraduate Alma Mater. He always had the ambition to bring to Southern Illinois and to the people he loved the quality of basketball that you had to travel to major athletic institutions to enjoy. George retired from SIU in 1989. He was a member of the Christians Church in Reidland, Kentucky.
There will be no visitation. Graveside services for the family will be held at Denning Cemetery on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Dr. Brett Beasley officiating. George request that any memorial contributions be made to the Orient Church of Christ in Orient, Illinois.
