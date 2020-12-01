METROPOLIS — George Henry “G.H.” Hertter Jr., 76, of Metropolis, passed away at 8:44 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Dustin Campbell officiating. Due to COVID-19 restriction, we ask that those attending the service wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
G.H. was a member of Broadway Church of Christ where he served as a Deacon. He enjoyed antique pulling tractors and restoring old tractors.
G.H. is survived by his wife, Patricia Hertter; children, George Henry Hertter III, Kevin Hertter, Julie Petrillo and husband Brett; stepdaughter, Rachel Lane and husband Jason; stepson, Paul Thurman and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Trevor Hertter, Ashlyn Petrillo, Easton Petrillo, Brelyn Petrillo, Kyson Petrillo; eight stepgrandchildren; stepsister, Sue Kennedy and husband Paul; stepbrother, Odell Allbritten, and wife Deirdre; and several nieces and nephews.
G.H. was preceded in death by his parents, George Henry Hertter, Sr. and Rosemary (Crosier) Hertter Allbritten; first wife, Regena Hertter; stepfather, Olen Allbritten.
Memorials may be made in G.H.’s name to Broadway Church of Christ, 2855 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikens-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarm
