George Harold McMinn, 89, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at his home.

Mr. McMinn was born on December 31, 1933 in Milan, Tennessee to the late Robert and Vera Smith McMinn. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. George was a retired terminal manager for McLean Trucking Company and a Kentucky Colonel.

Service information

Feb 4
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, February 4, 2023
10:00AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
5646 Blandville Road
Paducah, KY 42001
Feb 3
Visitation
Friday, February 3, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Feb 4
Visitation
Saturday, February 4, 2023
8:00AM-9:30AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
5646 Blandville Road
Paducah, KY 42001
