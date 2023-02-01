George Harold McMinn, 89, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at his home.
Mr. McMinn was born on December 31, 1933 in Milan, Tennessee to the late Robert and Vera Smith McMinn. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. George was a retired terminal manager for McLean Trucking Company and a Kentucky Colonel.
George is survived by seven children, Sandra McKeown of Lexington, George McMinn Jr. and his wife Sharon, Karen Paxton and her husband David, Linda Robinson and her husband Clay, all of Paducah, Jenifer Lowe of Aurora, Illinois, Michael McMinn and his wife Jennifer of San Marcos, California, and Tim McMinn and his fiancee Lisa Campbell of Pinson, Alabama; 22 grandchildren, Cheryl Adams (Rob), Brian McKeown (Lara), Shannon Wright (Randall), Shawn Fister (Jim), George McMinn III (Jennifer), Justin McMinn (Kathleen), Jason Cranor (Brooklyn), James Paxton (Leigh Ann), Joanna Federico (Christopher), Michael Paxton (Bridget), John Paxton, Daniel Paxton, Lindsey Fleener (Shane), Alan Robinson (Krissie), William Robinson (Kyle), Emma Straub (Eric), Jason Lowe (Brittany), Traci Lowe (Brian), Patricia Lowe, Michael McMinn, Lucille McMinn and Virginia McMinn; 40 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Presley of Brownsville, Tennessee; a brother, Sammie McMinn of Fayetteville, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanna Marie Emge McMinn; a granddaughter, Amy McMinn Cope; seven sisters and brothers and his parents.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Prayers will be said at 4:45 p.m. followed by visitation from 5 — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Visitation will also be held from 9 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 5645 Blandville Rd. Paducah, KY 42001; or St. Mary School System, 1243 Elmdale Rd. Paducah, KY 42003.
