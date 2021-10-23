George H. Sullivan, 82, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
George was born in Paducah on Thursday, March 2, 1939, to Harold and Jane Sullivan. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church.
George began his career working with his father at the brokerage firm, Stein Brothers & Boyce in the early 1960s. In the early 1970s, they joined Hilliard Lyons, a Louisville based firm, where George began a vital role as a fiscal agent creating bonds to fund many municipal projects both locally and statewide. George retired from his role as Senior Vice President and Branch Manager of the Paducah Complex of Hilliard Lyons around 2012.
Throughout his civic lifetime, he was an active leader in the community and state, serving on multiple boards including Lourdes Hospital Board, Jack Paxton Memorial Scholarship Fund, Rolling Hills Board and PJC Board. After serving more than 30 years as a member of the Kentucky Colonels Board of Trustees, he was honored with the rank of General Emeritus for paving the way for the Colonels to establish a visible presence throughout Western Kentucky. While serving on the Nature Conservancy Board for Kentucky, he was instrumental in securing the Mantle Rock Nature Preserve in Livingston County.
George most loved spending time with his family and friends, his longtime girlfriend and companion, Janis Morris, and his beloved dogs. He was well known as an avid golfer and nature lover. He relaxed by spending time hunting, fishing and enjoying nature at his rustic log cabin, as well as sitting on his deck at home overlooking ‘Sully’s Pond’, named in tribute to his father.
Mr. Sullivan is survived by his daughters, Lori Fort (Tony), of Paducah and Mary “Missy” Mahanes (Jim), of Louisville; his son, George “Bo” Sullivan, of Paducah; his sisters, Betty Sullivan, of Paducah and Nancy Reilly (Patrick), of Sarasota, Florida; his brother, Hal Sullivan (Debe), of Paducah; four grandchildren, Jason (Rachel) Fort, Maggie (Matt) Prewitt, Hana Mahanes and Matthew Mahanes; four great=grandchildren, Millie, Noah, Emerson and Kara; several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Sullivan was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Lee Sullivan and Mary Jane Goodman Sullivan; his brother, H. Lee Sullivan.
The family would like to give special recognition and thanks to his longtime loving caregivers and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospice.
Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Grace Episcopal Church with Rev. Charles Uhlik officiating. Urn Interment will follow at Grace Episcopal Church Memorial Garden.
Visitation will be held from 5 -7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane (401), Louisville, KY 40205 (act.alz.org) or Honorable Order of The Kentucky Colonels, 943 South First St, Louisville, KY (www.kycolonels.com) or The Nature Conservancy 114 Woodland Ave, Lexington, KY 40502 (www.nature.org) .
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug”.
You can also send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
