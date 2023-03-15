George Goetz Lahde, 86, passed away in the early afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. George was born in Berlin, Germany to the late Herman and Edith (Ladewig) Lahde on June 26, 1936.

George was married to Karla (Patterson) Lahde for 43 years. George had a Bachelor of Science degree from Middle Tennessee State University and a Engineering degree from Vanderbilt University. George was a mechanical engineer for Westlake in Calvert City, Kentucky and worked there until his retirement. George was heavily involved in the choir at Broadway United Methodist Church in Paducah, Kentucky for over 30 years.

To plant a tree in memory of George Lahde as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In