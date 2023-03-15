George Goetz Lahde, 86, passed away in the early afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. George was born in Berlin, Germany to the late Herman and Edith (Ladewig) Lahde on June 26, 1936.
George was married to Karla (Patterson) Lahde for 43 years. George had a Bachelor of Science degree from Middle Tennessee State University and a Engineering degree from Vanderbilt University. George was a mechanical engineer for Westlake in Calvert City, Kentucky and worked there until his retirement. George was heavily involved in the choir at Broadway United Methodist Church in Paducah, Kentucky for over 30 years.
George is survived by his wife Karla and sons, Gary Lahde of Smyrna, Tennessee, and Kyle Lahde of Lexington, Kentucky and his daughters, Karen Lahde of Bryan, Texas, Michelle Bennett of New York, New York, and Shannon Gaines of Lexington, Kentucky. George has six grandchildren, Nick, Miranda, Tynlee, Tanner, Oliver and Audrey. George is also survived by his brother, Frank Lahde of Roseville, California, and cousin Brigitte Zurek (Puppa) of Berlin, Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Edith Lahde; and one brother Peter Lahde.
Services for Mr. Lahde will take place in Paducah, Kentucky at Broadway United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. March 18, 2023.
In honor of his legacy, memorial donations may be directed to Broadway United Methodist Church.
