FRANKFORT — George “Emerson” Jones, 95, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The husband of Patricia Ann Hardy Jones, Emerson was born Nov. 22, 1927, to the late George and Lida Burton Jones in Webster County, Kentucky.

Emerson was a lifelong UK fan, earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UK College of Agriculture. Named a Kentucky Colonel, he served the Commonwealth as a UK county extension agent and area specialist, bank vice president, deputy commissioner of agriculture and Kentucky Farm Bureau Board member. His decades of work helped Kentuckians advance farming practices, farmers markets and community service.

