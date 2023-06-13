FRANKFORT — George “Emerson” Jones, 95, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The husband of Patricia Ann Hardy Jones, Emerson was born Nov. 22, 1927, to the late George and Lida Burton Jones in Webster County, Kentucky.
Emerson was a lifelong UK fan, earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UK College of Agriculture. Named a Kentucky Colonel, he served the Commonwealth as a UK county extension agent and area specialist, bank vice president, deputy commissioner of agriculture and Kentucky Farm Bureau Board member. His decades of work helped Kentuckians advance farming practices, farmers markets and community service.
In addition to his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia, Emerson is survived by his sons, George (Kristine) Jones, Jr of Maryland, Tim Jones presently of Florida, and Jeff (Kellie) Jones of Midway; sisters, Peggy Winterman of Evansville, Gladys (John) Estes of Evansville, Indiana, Linda Vincent of Robards, and Jeanie (Don) Shelton of Henderson; brothers, Bill (Carolyn) Jones of North Carolina and Gary (Anita) Jones of Wilmore; grandchildren, Rachel Jones, Justain (Brittany) Jones, Kelsey (Merlin) Ross, Jarod Jones, Mary Jones, Caroline Jones, and Rebecca Jones; and his great-grandchildren, Reagan Ross, Lily Jones, Nathan Jones, and Ryan Ross.
In addition to his parents, Emerson was preceded in death by brother, Ken Jones, and wife Jean; sister, Eula Bowman, and husband Bob; and brother-in-law, Joe Winterman.
A family Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Contributions to Relay for Life; Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice); Angel Flight Mid Atlantic or community event/charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
