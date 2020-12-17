WICKLIFFE — George Ellis Gay Jr., 87, of Wickliffe, passed away at 2:16 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Clinton Place. He was born on March 3, 1933, in Wickliffe to the late George Ellis Gay, Sr. and Hermine Louise Rollins Gay. George was a self-employed Consultant and Life Coach. He was a retired minister of the International General Assembly of Spiritualist he was also a Certified Hypnotherapist. George was a Fellow and Diplomat of Advanced Nursing Science.
He is survived by his nieces, Michele Rothchild Redfern of Wickliffe and Monica Burnett of Boaz; several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Louise Rothchild; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Rev. Wes Morehead officiating. Burial will follow at the Barlow Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
